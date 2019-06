Sandra Edoho has slammed media girl Toke Makinwa following the latter’s’ shade on IG.

Toke had taken to IG to claim that Sandra did a poor job furnishing her multi-million Naira home in Lagos despite having been paid well.

Taking to social media, Sandra fired back at Toke saying she is a client from hell while revealing that despite having challenges during a job, she is not one to hide her processes.