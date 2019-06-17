‘You are a crazy person’ – Simi slams relationship expert who advised women allow their men cheat

The woman who was a guest on a radio show said

”If you are a busy woman or a career woman, if he is cheating let him cheat. When he finishes, he will come because you are too busy taking care of him. Marriage needs a lot of sacrifice. Women we need to learn this. Men have got ego. You can’t change it, that is the way they are. Women need to submit. No matter what you do, the man is the head, give him that respect”