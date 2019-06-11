‘You are a liar and a devil in disguise’ – Uber driver Khloe accused speaks up

According to the man whose name is Abdulsalam, he has video evidence to prove his innocence.

Recall Khloe had taken to social media to claim the Uber driver assaulted her after she ordered his cab online.

She had written;

I’m typing this in tears and anger.

Dear @ubernigeria I don’t know how you pick your drivers but this people are not human and it’s heartbreaking because we travel and see how Uber drivers in other country treat us .

So I missed my flight at the old airport and ordered Uber.

Firstly , I called and he picked and using me to talk

Secondly , he said I have to meet him where he parked that he can’t come to me



I was too tired and just want to go home.. I got inside the car after so much attitude but just want to leave because of people trying to say Hi and I’m too tired . He asked where I was going and I said Lekki but want to stop by surulere . Then he said he wanted a long journey cos if he pays for car park he have to make the money back “aggressively “ then I asked if there is any problem ? He replied “problem will arise if I don’t make enough money “ . And I said cancel and let me order another one .



He look back and said “if only you are human enough you will understand “ and I replied what do you mean human enough? He said I cant understand cos I’m not human.

I was so mad and asked if he’s Mad ? Next thing he started cursing me ,saying all sorts , sent me out of the car and pushed me to the side .



The most annoying part is that his friends there that were greeting me and I waved at joined him and said we greeted her and she just waved , so they join him to curse and humiliate me .”am I suppose to knee down and greet them cos they called my name ?” And he said ( yah all celebrity feels like you are god , we are here to treat your fuck up ) . Mentioning names of popular people they have done such too and so on



@ubernigeria tonight I feel the worse , luckily for me my people were still around so I called them and they got me out of the place quickly cos they were going to jump on me . Just imagine people who don’t have voices or someone around ?

That’s how people get raped , robbed , beaten , even killed .



Pls screen your drivers and always ask for reviews .. but what is the assurance they will even get punished after review or report . .

For me I’m done with UBER

This isn’t my 1st experience and people around me too .

#byeUber