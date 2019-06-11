‘You are clowns not rappers’ – Hotyce comes for Lil Kesh, Slimcase, Zlatan, Naira Marley and others

K20 Entertainment rapper Hotyce is shaking a massive table on social media.

The ace rapper took to his Twitter page to slam many artistes who refer to themselves as rappers saying they are not rappers but clowns as they can not even do 16 bars.

In his words;

In a weird mood today…I can’t understand why people who can’t drop a decent sixteen are being called rappers…all most of these people do basically is shout about a dance they clearly didn’t create and hum all through the 2 min song they call a record

Not stopping there, Hotyce went on to say that;

I am not hating but, classifying these clowns as rappers is a disrespect to the culture and the guys who possess real talent

His tweet has since received massive acceptance from rap lovers.

Finally someone is tweeting what has been on my mind. Why call yourself a Rapper if you can’t even deliver a 16. They come on a song and mumble trash and then go about telling people they rap. — AJ | Adonai 🇳🇬 (@mrmanhere_) June 11, 2019

Art is art. Rap is rap. When it is not rap people should not claim it is rap. Don't disrespect the genre. Do whatever kind of song you feel like doing. — Jeroh Da Hero (@omodahero) June 11, 2019

This!!!! If anything can pass off as Rap then I guess good can pass off as bad and Vice versa — AJ | Adonai 🇳🇬 (@mrmanhere_) June 11, 2019

I've been on the same mindset also. You just spoke my mind. — w σ ℓ f ɢ a и ɢ 형 (@Gaeist) June 11, 2019

Guys, what do you think? Is Hotyce being real here?