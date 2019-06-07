‘You are old now, stop complaining about fake friends’ – Onyii Alex replies Angela Okorie

by Temitope Alabi

Things may have just started to get messy following actress Angela Okorie’s thoughts on fake friends.

The mum of one had taken to social media to slam people who call themselves her friends but go behind her to sleep with her man and peddle lies.

In her words;

There are lots of them doing social media love, Preaching Gospel  yet they don’t even know God ,
God will punish all of you one by one. God will expose you all in Jesus a name Amen. Speaking bad about me will only destroy you especially when I have been of help to you. I said God will punish you. I said what I said , Every unfriendly friend. In my life be destroyed by fire. They will still come and comment here. If u know your self and comment on my page Thunder will strick you.
Very Any how things them

Replying Angela, Onyii Alex advised the actress from keeping friends at all, saying minding one’s business is key to inner peace.

