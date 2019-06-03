‘You are vindictive and vile’ – Ibinabo Fiberesima blasts Shan George over Regina Daniels

First dragging Nigerians who condemned the union, Ibinabo tagged them, hypocrites.

I’ve listened to various comments, read the opinions, sometimes laced with vitriol and I’ve come to the conclusion that majority of Nigerians ascribe to themselves this pristine and Olympian moral standing which they believe gives them a divine right to judge others and poke their nose into what ordinarily is none of their business even when stinking skeletons are crying for air in their own wardrobes. How else can one explain the fact that a young adult girl’s marriage to a man she loves and has pledged to spend her life with has suddenly become a potent topic of national discourse.” she wrote

The angst people throw concerning this issue would make one believe Prince Ned Nwoko a gentleman in his own right kidnapped, defiled and further coerced ‘an underage’ Regina Daniels into a sham of a union.

Reacting to Shan George’s statement, Ibinabo wrote;

I must say along the line I found most deplorable and downright disappointing the comment of my sister and friend Shan George. Though she deleted it (of course she forgot the Internet and it’s complexities) I found her comment rude and frankly ill thought.

A person of her stand who should know better going ahead on social media to call out Prince Ned as ‘disgusting and shameless’ for marrying a ‘child’ and even questioning what he’s done for his people is vindictive and vile.

This is the same Prince Ned Munir Nwoko who has been a humanitarian philanthropist per excellence, a father to so many and is a man who has given his life to helping complete strangers all over the country, done so much for his community and Nigeria at large and is still doing so much in every sphere. Shan dear. No. You no try. He deserves an apology from you.

Please, these are questions and facts dearest Shan and our morally upright judges are seemingly oblivious to;