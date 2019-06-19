“You Can’t Be A Bride Because Of Your Nude Photos” – Fans Drag Uche Ogbodo

Nollywood Actress, Uche Ogbodo, took to her Instagram page to share photos of herself wearing bride outfit asking her fans whether she looks good on it.

while sharing this photo she captioned it saying:

Do I Make A Beautiful Bride? Honest Options Only

However, Uche Ogbodo sure will be shocked with the reactions and answers she got from her followers.

The actress was reminded by some of her followers that it will be difficult to find husband after she released nude pictures of herself for her birthday celebration.

See reactions below: