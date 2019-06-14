‘You have ass but can’t shake it’ – Trolls come for Moyo Lawal over her video

by Temitope Alabi

Nigerian actress Moyo Lawal has come under some heat following a video she posted on her IG page.

The petite and curvy actress had taken to her IG page to share a video of herself twerking, an action that caused some trolls to come for her.

According to one of the trolls, Moyo does not know how to twerk despite having a very big derriere.

Another follower called the actress out for posting such video adding that what she needs do is to go find herself a man.

At your age, see what u r posting, instead of u to find a way and settle down, u r turning yourself into a whore.

See the exchange below;

