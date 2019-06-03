‘You Have Been Through It All’ – Speed Darlington Celebrates Tonto Dikeh

by Olayemi Oladotun

US-based Nigerian singer, Speed Darlington, put up a post to wish Tonto Dike, who is adding a year on the 9th of June, a happy birthday.

The actress will be a year older on June 9. However, celebrations have already begun to mark her birthday, as she disclosed that she will start giving away gifts from tomorrow.

Also Read: Tonto Dikeh Comes Hard On Troll, Questions Mother’s Knowldge

Joining others to celebrate Tonto Dikeh, Speed Darlington, shared a photo of a woman with multiple syringes sticking out of her ass and celebrated the actress for undergoing the same process.

He wrote:

Speed Darlington
Tags from the story
Speed Darlington, tonto dikeh

You may also like

Why men need relationship advice –Monalisa Chinda

Watch Trending video of Woman explaining Importance of “Side Chicks”

16-year-old Blogger Mocks Linda Ikeji, Advises Her To Get A Husband

Confirm Amaechi And Lose Our Support, PDP Senators Warn Saraki

‘Don’t attack the prophets, she knew about her death’ – Ebony’s manager

Ubi Franklin Clears Up Rumours, Confirms His Engagement To Lilian Esoro

‘My Family Is The Most Important Thing In My Life’ – 2face

Nigerians React To Kemi Olunloyo Wearing Prison Uniform In Court

Buhari is the only person that can reveal his health condition – Femi Adesina

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *