‘You Have Been Through It All’ – Speed Darlington Celebrates Tonto Dikeh

US-based Nigerian singer, Speed Darlington, put up a post to wish Tonto Dike, who is adding a year on the 9th of June, a happy birthday.

The actress will be a year older on June 9. However, celebrations have already begun to mark her birthday, as she disclosed that she will start giving away gifts from tomorrow.

Joining others to celebrate Tonto Dikeh, Speed Darlington, shared a photo of a woman with multiple syringes sticking out of her ass and celebrated the actress for undergoing the same process.

