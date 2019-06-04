‘You have done well so far, but go have a pillow talk with your husband’ – Obasanjo to Aisha Buhari

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo took it upon himself to advise the First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari, on just how to talk to her husband, President Buhari.

According to OBJ, Aisha needs to go have a “pillow talk” with her husband to draw his attention to issues affecting the nation and the need to address them urgently.

Obasanjo, who was sure reacting to Aisha’s unhappiness with the frightening security situation in the country advised that the First Lady take the issue home to Buhari if she had adopted the bedroom approach.

In a statement by his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, Obasanjo said: “We have to put all things on the table to address these problems. Mind you, we have to be sincere and genuine with ourselves.

“It is nice that President wife is talking. I think she did well, and maybe she should also have a pillow talk with the President.

“I believe every Nigerian family, individual, group is entitled to livelihood. It is the responsibility of all to make sure we have a dignified life. That should be our aim collectively,” Obasanjo said.