‘You Only Do Things For The Gram’ – TBoss Laments About Hypocrites

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, TBoss took to her Instagram to lament about the hypocritical act of an unidentified person.

The Reality TV star expressed sadness over the behavior of this mysterious person, who she said does things only for social media praise.

TBoss queried the name a person who preaches love but in reality possess no love should be called.

The reality TV star called the mystery person a hypocrite, pointing out that the person is not there for people thamatterr s. Read her post below: