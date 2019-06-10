You said some harsh things too!!! Davido says as he begs Pamilerin on Peruzzi’s behalf

DMW boss, Davido has taken to Twitter to apologise to Pamilerin, a popular social media influencer who was slapped by one of his artists, Peruzzi last night.

The “If” and record label owner in the tweet said Peruzzi was wrong but people also need to understand that “artists are a human being and we see everything.”

He said that Pamilerin said some harsh words too and sometimes those things hurt.

He tweeted: I apologize to you @thepamilerin on behalf of my Brother and Artist @Peruzzi_VIBES he was wrong for putting his hands on you but people need to realize that we Artist are human beings and we see everything! You said some harsh words to my brother and sometimes this thing dey pain!