You said some harsh things too!!! Davido says as he begs Pamilerin on Peruzzi’s behalf

by Verity

DMW boss, Davido has taken to Twitter to apologise to Pamilerin, a popular social media influencer who was slapped by one of his artists, Peruzzi last night.

The “If” and record label owner in the tweet said Peruzzi was wrong but people also need to understand that “artists are a human being and we see everything.”

He said that Pamilerin said some harsh words too and sometimes those things hurt.

He tweeted: I apologize to you @thepamilerin on behalf of my Brother and Artist @Peruzzi_VIBES he was wrong for putting his hands on you but people need to realize that we Artist are human beings and we see everything! You said some harsh words to my brother and sometimes this thing dey pain!
Tags from the story
Davido, Pamilerin, Peruzzi

You may also like

FCMB partners WSBI to boost financial inclusion and savings in Nigeria

Chelsea Are Punishing Mikel – Rohr

Will Smith and his beautiful wife, Jada Pinkett celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary (PHOTOS)

2Face Idibia Says He Will Never Marry

Two Nigerian teachers get shortlisted $1m prize award

Photo: 6-months after, Dammy Krane returns to Nigeria

Check Out This Twitter Thread of Church Banners

American Music Awards 2012 Nominees Unveiled As Nicki Minaj And Rihanna Lead The Pack

American Music Awards 2012 Nominees Unveiled As Nicki Minaj And Rihanna Lead The Pack

Federal Govt. set to shut down five foreign missions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *