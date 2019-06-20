‘You Sell Cream But Your Skin Is An Apology’ – Tailor Slams Mosun Filani

by Olayemi Oladotun

Nollywood actress, Mosun Filani and her estranged tailor, AyStitches have ensued in a big drama on social media over a dress the actress ordered for and what she got.

Mosun Filani took to her page to lament her fate on the dress she got from the tailor. The actress pointed out that the dress is badly sewn.

She wrote:

She is in the comment section abusing people.  Small time they will say we no Dey patronise upcoming designers.  No shape, no definition, nothing, customer relations is zero.  It’s a very long story, since March 3rd till June 14th.  Claiming to use 15 yards velvet for this cloth. Am I ofili?  Paid 100k and was refunded 40k after the whole mess.  Pls my people waka jeje inside life o.  Me have learnt my lesson🤣🤣🤣🤣 Ibadan thank u oooooo

Mosun Filani

Reacting to being called out by the actress, the tailor expressed disappointment at being called a scam. The tailor posted a conversation she had with the actress.

She wrote:
