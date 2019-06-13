“You still need to be his chic even though you are his wife” – Paul Adefarasin Wife says as Nigerians Reacts On Twitter

House on the Rock founder, Pastor Paul Adefarasin’s Wife, Mrs. Adefarasin sermon has gone viral on Twitter as many Nigerians are talking about the pastor’s message.

The former banker and beauty queen has a message for Christian women in church looking for a husband, However, she has been getting some backlashes as well as applauds for her message,

A twitter user names @iamsirmi has called her out his post

Hmmm Pastor Ifeanyi’s right but what about she herself pic.twitter.com/06pkozrnVE — Sami #bbnaija2019 (@iamsirmi) June 13, 2019

So Pastor Ifeanyi says women should dress decently “to church” and there’s an outrage. What exactly is the issue? Her church. Her members/audience.

Her church rules. But the children of Sensima are crying online that there must be no difference between Quilox and a Cathedral. — OurFavOnlineDoctor 💘 🥳 (@DrOlufunmilayo) June 13, 2019

Everyone is congratulating Pastor Ifeanyi on her message about female dress codes when coming to church. But happens to her part of covering her hair while preaching? Or is 1Corinthians 11:5-6 not in her Bible? Double standards is killing the church. — Onyx Vincent 🇺🇸🇳🇬 (@OnyxVincent) June 13, 2019

…mentions it not to mock in an holier than thou way but to correct in a more humble we are all sinners way. Is it for the attention or she is angry her man got turned on sometimes? By their preaching we shall know them. So preach unbaise Pastor Ifeanyi…cuz u did same. — Sebastian Isaac (@BoldSignal) June 13, 2019

However, some Twitter users have applauded her sermon.

Indescent dressing has always never been a topic for discussion……..if she decides to come hard on those patronizing it i think to an extent she's right…i mean a place of worship should be devoid of indescent dressing

I rest my case

Pastor Ifeanyi carry go🙌 — Uncle Barry@RADIO😜ADDICT🎙 (@McFamous4) June 13, 2019

I just watched the videos of Pastor Ifeanyi and I can't see one thing wrong in the message. The problem is still that adults (who should act like one) do not like being reprimanded or told to act right. If you cannot dress appropriately to church, perhaps stay at home. — Young Ògògó (@akintonmide) June 13, 2019

WATCH VIDEO BELOW

“You still need to be his chic even though you are his wife”.

Pastor Ifeanyi said it, I didn’t. pic.twitter.com/giZ5yq9cOh — Local Champ On An International Mission (@TweetAtAustin) June 13, 2019

Mr. and Mrs. Paul Adefarasin celebrated their 23rd marriage anniversary last month.