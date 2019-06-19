‘You will be amazed at who is behind the robbery that happened in my house’ – Kemi Olunloyo

Media personality Kemi Olunloyo a few days ago, revealed that she and her family were attacked by some armed robbers.

Sharing an update on social media, Olunloyo revealed that many would be amazed if she reveals the identity of the person behind the robbery.

She wrote:

“Finished with my DETECTIVE. You will be surprised who’s behind this robbery at my family house 6/14/19 at 1:45 am. God is about to DISGRACE YOU! I lived amongst vicious armed robbers in #PHMax. Most were my errand boys. If you are screaming #EndSars, join the #ReformSARS movement.

DO NOT #endsars

Keep praying for yourselves. Protect yourselves. There is no security in Nigeria”.