‘You will be amazed at who is behind the robbery that happened in my house’ – Kemi Olunloyo

by Temitope Alabi

Media personality Kemi Olunloyo a few days ago, revealed that she and her family were attacked by some armed robbers.

Sharing an update on social media, Olunloyo revealed that many would be amazed if she reveals the identity of the person behind the robbery.

She wrote:

“Finished with my DETECTIVE. You will be surprised who’s behind this robbery at my family house 6/14/19 at 1:45 am. God is about to DISGRACE YOU! I lived amongst vicious armed robbers in #PHMax. Most were my errand boys. If you are screaming #EndSars, join the #ReformSARS movement.

DO NOT #endsars
Keep praying for yourselves. Protect yourselves. There is no security in Nigeria”.
Tags from the story
Kemi Olunloyo

You may also like

“There Have Been Two Attempts To Kill Me” – Nollywood Actor, Emeka Ike Cries Out

“Begging On Social Media Should Stop” – Yemi Alade Demands

“Begging On Social Media Should Stop” – Yemi Alade Demands

[Photos]: BBNaija’s Angel marries his Canadian girlfriend in Port-Harcourt

“There is absolutely no divorce talk.” – Eniko is standing by her man, Kevin Hart

Miss Nigeria pageant has a new creative Director

Cossy Orjiakor Drops Album

Burna Boy reveals plans to start ‘New school Mo Hits’

See the stunt comedian Broda Shaggi pulled that is causing problems for a soon-to-be bride

Rihanna Flaunts Curves In Vancouver For Her Anti World Tour

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *