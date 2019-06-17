‘You will die this year!’ – BBNaija’s Khloe slams troll

by Temitope Alabi

2018 BBNaija housemate Khloe is not here to be disrespected by anyone.

The fashion designer had taken to her IG page to reveal that she wakes up most morning not feeling so good, and asked what could be done about this.

Hello people
Am I the only one that just wake up some days Restless and Angry ?
If not , pls can anyone explain the reasons and how to feel better . ✌🏾✌🏾✌🏾

Not long after she posted this a troll took to her comment section advising she smokes weed, a response that irked Khloe causing them to go back and forth in her comment section.

Read the exchange below;

'You will die this year!' - BBNaija's Khloe slams troll
