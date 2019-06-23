‘Your Dad regretted the night he fired your Mum and had you’ – Frank Edoho delivers another brutal clapback at a troll

TV personality, Frank Edoho is in a mood that trolls should be scared of as he delivers another epic clap back few days after giving a savage response to a troll.

A few days ago, the media personality was in the news for giving a savage response to a troll, asking the amount the troll expects to win with bad grammar on the popular game show, “WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE.”

Also Read: ‘Yahoo yahoo is just a game, why should the boys be arrested? – Gifty asks

Frank Edoho has delivered a stunning clapback on a troll who cursed him by calling the troll a disappointment to his parents.

See his post below: