Popular Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo, has stressed on the importance of waiting for the right moment to act while advising people via his Instagram page.
John in his words said everyone is running in their own time.
What he posted:
View this post on Instagram
@iamnadiabuari @selassie_ibrahim Someone became CEO at age 25, and died at age 50; while another became CEO at 50 and lived to 90yrs. Obama retired at 55, while Trump is president at 70. Everyone in this world works based on their “time zone”. Everyone is running in their own time. Life is about waiting for the right moment to act. Your time will come……#charity #jabnel