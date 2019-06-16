“You’re The Reason For So Many Broken Families” – Yvonne Nelson Lambasts Men

While a lot of people across the world are celebrating father’s today, Ghanian actress, Yvonne Nelson has taken her time to drag men.

Yvonne Nelson warned men that if they are not ready to be fathers they should use protection during sex with their partners.

The actress pointed out that men are the reason for broken families and kids in the world.

She wrote:

To the men, if you arent TRULY ready to be in a child’s life, F*cking protect yourselves, you are the reason for so many broken families and kids out there! A man’s world? Today isnt your day if you havnt put in any work!