Zone SFG to Southeast – Ohaneze tells Buhari

Ohaneze Ndigbo Youth Council(OYC) on Thursday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to zone the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) to the Southeast region.

This was made known by the group in a statement signed by the President-General of OYC in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital.

The statement said: “The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide had watched keenly the manipulated drama and scheme out of South East zone from the leadership of National Assembly, Judiciary and other Security apparatus of the Country, but rather than lamenting endlessly, We congratulate those who emerged as National Assembly Leaders”.

“It is the will of the Almighty God, and we the younger generation of Ndigbo accept these realities as an act of fate, and we urge Igbo leaders to shield their battle swords and quietly go into ” ime Obi” and re-strategize ahead of time for the battle Royal ahead in 2023″.

” We should borrow leaf from South West who were in similar situations between 2007 till 2015 before they bounced back in the present moment with President Buhari”

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth council worldwide wishes to state emphatically for the records,that APC, the ruling party is the amalgamation of defunct Action Congress of Nigeria,Sen Ahmed Bola Tinubu, All Nigeria People’s Party led by Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, and Congress of Progressive Change led by President Buhari before the arrival of the New PDP led by Atiku Abubakar and a faction of APGA led by Sen Rochas Anayo Okorocha”.

“History will vindicate us, that President Buhari and Vice President Osibanjo had represented the interest of the North and South West. We urge that equity should be balanced in zoning of SGF to Southeast, and we unanimously nominate the leader who was part and parcel of that merger and the leader of defunct ANPP, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu to be considered as the next SGF, for equity, fairness and natural justice and for Southeast not to be completely shut off from the Executive Council”.

“We have the implicit confidence that Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, has a wonderful enigmatic personality to assist President Buhari drive the next level agenda. We appeal to the Presidency to allow Southeast replace Northeast in the position of SGF since Northeast now is having the position of Senate President”

“Igbo Youths will continue to support our Southeast Governors led by Gov David Umahi, and urge them to continue to have cordial relationship with President Buhari and ensure that all the dividends of democracy especially those road projects approved by the last Federal Executive Council, for the South East and existing ones are completed in the second tenure of President Buhari”

“We urge the Governors to appoint youths into their various cabinets. We congratulate all those that emerged Speakers in the South East, and urge them to enact laws that will end the atrocities of Herdsmen in the South East by ensuring that the dreaded Bakassi Boys are returned with special mandate to engage the armed herdsmen in the South East”, the group added.