103-Year-Old Woman Thrills Onlookers With Amazing Dance Steps (VIDEO)

A new video has emerged online where a 103-year-old woman was spotted dancing to the amusement of onlookers who marvel at the ease with which she carried herself.

Even Mike Ezuruonye, a Nollywood actor, who shared the video couldn’t help but react by saying he is tapping into the unusual grace and anointing enjoyed by the old woman.

In the video, the woman was spotted dancing to the praise and worship song which played in the background which onlookers bring out their phones to record the moment

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B1vX55XATGp/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link