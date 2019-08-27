2019 MTV VMAs: Full List Of Winners

The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards was held last night, August 26, 2019, at the Prudential Center in Newark. and it saw singers Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande tied for the title of most-nominated artist.

See the full list of winners below;

Video Vanguard

WINNER: Missy Elliott

Video of the Year

WINNER: Taylor Swift: “You Need to Calm Down”

21 Savage: “a lot” [ft. J. Cole]

Billie Eilish: “bad guy”

Ariana Grande: thank u, next”

Jonas Brothers: “Sucker”

Lil Nas X: “Old Town Road (Remix)” [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]

Artist of the Year

WINNER: Ariana Grande

Cardi B

Billie Eilish

Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

Song of the Year

WINNER: Lil Nas X: “Old Town Road (Remix)” [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]

Drake: “In My Feelings”

Ariana Grande: “thank u, next”

Jonas Brothers: “Sucker”

Lady Gaga / Bradley Cooper: “Shallow”

Taylor Swift: “You Need to Calm Down”

Best New Artist

WINNER: Billie Eilish

Ava Max

H.E.R.

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

ROSALÍA

Best Collaboration

WINNER: Shawn Mendes / Camila Cabello: “Señorita”

Lil Nas X: “Old Town Road (Remix)” [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]

Lady Gaga / Bradley Cooper: “Shallow”

Taylor Swift: “ME!” [ft. Brendon Urie]

Ed Sheeran / Justin Bieber: “I Don’t Care”

BTS: “Boy With Luv” [ft. Halsey]

Push Artist of the Year

WINNER: Billie Eilish

Bazzi

CNCO

H.E.R.

Lauv

Lizzo

Best Pop

WINNER: Jonas Brothers: “Sucker”

5 Seconds of Summer: “Easier”

Cardi B / Bruno Mars: “Please Me”

Billie Eilish: “bad guy”

Khalid: “Talk”

Ariana Grande: “thank u, next”

Taylor Swift: “You Need to Calm Down”

Best Hip-Hop

WINNER: Cardi B: “Money”

2 Chainz: “Rule the World”[ft. Ariana Grande]

21 Savage: “a lot” [ft. J. Cole]

DJ Khaled: “Higher” [ft. Nipsey Hussle and John Legend]

Lil Nas X: “Old Town Road (Remix)” [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]

Travis Scott: “SICKO MODE” [ft. Drake]

Best R&B

WINNER: Normani: “Waves” [ft. 6LACK]

Anderson .Paak: “Make It Better” [ft. Smokey Robinson]

Childish Gambino: “Feels Like Summer”

H.E.R.: “Could’ve Been” [ft. Bryson Tiller]

Alicia Keys: “Raise a Man”

Ella Mai: “Trip”

Best K-Pop

WINNER: BTS: “Boy With Luv” [ft. Halsey]

BLACKPINK: “Kill This Love”

Monsta X: “Who Do You Love” [ft. French Montana]

TOMORROW X TOGETHER: “Cat & Dog”

NCT 127: “Regular”

EXO: “Tempo”

Best Latin

WINNER: ROSALÍA / J Balvin: “Con Altura” [ft. El Guincho]

Anuel AA / Karol G: “Secreto”

Bad Bunny: “MIA” [ft. Drake]

benny blanco / Tainy / Selena Gomez / J Balvin: “I Can’t Get Enough”

Daddy Yankee: “Con Calma” [ft. Snow]

Maluma: “Mala Mía”

Best Dance

WINNER: The Chainsmokers: “Call You Mine” [ft. Bebe Rexha]

Clean Bandit: “Solo” [ft. Demi Lovato]

DJ Snake: “Taki Taki” [ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B]

David Guetta / Bebe Rexha / J Balvin: “Say My Name”

Marshmello / Bastille: “Happier”

Silk City / Dua Lipa: “Electricity”

Best Rock

WINNER: Panic! At the Disco: “High Hopes”

The 1975: “Love It If We Made It”

Fall Out Boy: “Bishops Knife Trick”

Imagine Dragons: “Natural”

Lenny Kravitz: “Low”

Twenty one pilots: “My Blood”

Video for Good

WINNER: Taylor Swift: “You Need to Calm Down”

Halsey: “Nightmare”

The Killers: “Land of the Free”

Jamie N Commons / Skylar Grey: “Runaway Train” [ft. Gallant]

John Legend: “Preach”

Lil Dicky: “Earth”

Best Group

WINNER: BTS

5 Seconds of Summer

Backstreet Boys

BLACKPINK

CNCO

Jonas Brothers

PRETTYMUCH

Why Don’t We

Best Power Anthem

WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion: “Hot Girl Summer” [ft. Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign]

Ariana Grande: “7 rings”

DJ Khaled: “Wish Wish” [ft. Cardi B and 21 Savage]

Halsey: “Nightmare”

Lizzo: “Tempo” [ft. Missy Elliott]

Maren Morris: “Girl”

Miley Cyrus: “Mother’s Daughter”

Taylor Swift: “You Need To Calm Down”

Song of Summer

WINNER: Ariana Grande and Social House: “Boyfriend”

Billie Eilish: “Bad Guy”

DaBaby: “Suge”

Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber: “I Don’t Care”

Jonas Brothers: “Sucker”

Khalid: “Talk”

Lil Nas X: “Old Town Road (Remix)” [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]

Lil Tecca: “Ransom”

Lizzo: “Truth Hurts”

Miley Cyrus: “Mother’s Daughter”

Post Malone: “Goodbyes” [ft. Young Thug]

Rosalía and J Balvin: “Con Altura” [ft. El Guincho]

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello: “Señorita”

Taylor Swift: “You Need To Calm Down”

The Chainsmokers and Bebe Rexha: “Call You Mine”

Young Thug: “The London” [ft. J. Cole and Travis Scott]

Fashion Trailblazer

WINNER: Marc Jacobs

Best Direction

WINNER: Lil Nas X: “Old Town Road (Remix)” [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus] (dir. Calmatic)

Billie Eilish: “bad Guy” (dir. Dave Meyers)

FKA twigs: “Cellophane” (dir. Andrew Thomas Huang)

Ariana Grande: “thank u, next” (dir. Hannah Lux Davis)

LSD: “No New Friends” (dir. Dano Cerny)

Taylor Swift: “You Need to Calm Down” (dir. Drew Kirsch and Taylor Swift)

Best Visual Effects

WINNER: Taylor Swift: “ME!” [ft. Brendon Urie] (visual effects: Loris Paillier & Lucas Salton for BUF VFX)

Billie Eilish: “when the party’s over” (visual effects: Ryan Ross, Andres Jaramillo)

FKA twigs: “Cellophane” (visual effects: Matt Chandler, Fabio Zaveti for Analog)

Ariana Grande: “God is a woman” (visual effects: Fabrice Lagayette, Kristina Prilukova & Rebecca Rice for Mathematic)

DJ Khaled: “Just Us” [ft. SZA] (visual effects: Sergii Mashevskyi)

LSD: “No New Friends” (visual effects: Ethan Chancer)

Best Editing

WINNER: Billie Eilish: “bad guy” (editing: Billie Eilish)

Anderson .Paak: “Tints” [ft. Kendrick Lamar] (editing: Elias Talbot)

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” (editing: Calmatic)

Ariana Grande: “7 rings” (editing: Hannah Lux Davis & Taylor Walsh)

Solange: “Almeda” (editing: Solange Knowles, Vinnie Hobbs, Jonathon Proctor)

Taylor Swift: “You Need to Calm Down” (editing: Jarrett Fijal)

Best Art Direction

WINNER: Ariana Grande: “7 rings” (art direction: John Richoux)

BTS: “Boy With Luv” [ft. Halsey] (art direction: JinSil Park, BoNa Kim (MU:E))

Lil Nas X: “Old Town Road (Remix)” [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus] (art direction: Itaru Dela Vegas)

Shawn Mendes / Camila Cabello: “Señorita” (art direction: Tatiana Van Sauter)

Taylor Swift: “You Need to Calm Down” (art direction: Brittany Porter)

Kanye West / Lil Pump: “I Love It” [ft. Adele Givens] (art direction: Tino Schaedler)

Best Choreography

WINNER: ROSALÍA / J Balvin: “Con Altura” [ft. El Guincho] (choreography: Charm La’Donna)

FKA twigs: “Cellophane” (choreography: Kelly Yvonne)

LSD: “No New Friends” (choreography: Ryan Heffington)

Shawn Mendes / Camila Cabello: “Señorita” (choreography: Calvit Hodge, Sara Biv)

Solange: “Almeda” (choreography: Maya Taylor, Solange Knowles)

BTS: “Boy With Luv” [ft. Halsey] (choreography: Rie Hata)

Best Cinematography

WINNER: Shawn Mendes / Camila Cabello: “Señorita” (cinematography: Scott Cunningham)

Anderson .Paak: “Tints” [ft. Kendrick Lamar] (cinematography: Elias Talbot)

Billie Eilish: “hostage” (cinematography: Pau Castejon)

Ariana Grande: “thank u, next” (cinematography: Christopher Probst)

Solange: “Almeda” (cinematography: Chayse Irvin, Ryan Marie Helfant, Justin Hamilton)

Taylor Swift: “ME!” [ft. Brendon Urie] (cinematography: Starr Whitesides)