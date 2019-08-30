’30BG Is The Biggest Record Label In Africa’ – Davido Brags On Social Media

by Amaka

Nigerian superstar, David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has declared his record label, Davido Music Worldwide (DMW), the biggest record label in Africa.

Nigerian singer, Davido and his DMW crew members
Nigerian singer, Davido and his DMW crew members

The singer ignored other big labels like Starboy, YBNL, Kalawa Jazmee Records, Mavin Records, Gallo Record Company among others.

The name DMW came into existence after Davido officially announced his break from HKN.

DMW is a home to popular singer, Mayorkun, Peruzzi, Asa Asika, Sir Banko, Dremo, Ichaba, King Speesh, Yonda, DJ E-Cool, Kiddominant and B-Red

The breakout of his hit track,‘If’ gave birth to the name “30 Billion Gang” which soon became a strong rallying banner for the singer and all who contribute to the success of his business.

The name is quite catchy and befitting of his wealthy status.

Information Nigeria recalls the singer revealed that no one in the entertainment industry due to the fact that he comes from wealthy home, however, he stated that it wasn’t his fault because he works hard for his money.

Read Also: Curvy Actress, Moyo Lawal Twerks In Transparent Outfit (Video)

See his post below:

Tags from the story
Davido
0

You may also like

South Africa media personality, Pearl Modiadie gifts her dad a newly built house (Photo/Video)

Dakore Egbuson to donate her ‘eyes’ to the blind

Yoruba Actress, Regina Chukwu Clocks 30 Today, Shares Alluring Pictures

New Music: Olamide – Owo Shayo

Ngozi Nwosu Shares Experience of Being a Mother in Lovely Picture

Iyabo Ojo and Kemi Olunloyo

Kemi Olunloyo Apologizes To Iyabo Ojo For Putting Her Through Hell

Toke Makinwa’s Stunning Christmas Shoot | Photos

BREAKING: Dino Melaye Kidnapped by gunmen

Adaeze Yobo On Kissing Spree At Baby’s Dedication

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *