’30BG Is The Biggest Record Label In Africa’ – Davido Brags On Social Media

Nigerian superstar, David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has declared his record label, Davido Music Worldwide (DMW), the biggest record label in Africa.

The singer ignored other big labels like Starboy, YBNL, Kalawa Jazmee Records, Mavin Records, Gallo Record Company among others.



The name DMW came into existence after Davido officially announced his break from HKN.

DMW is a home to popular singer, Mayorkun, Peruzzi, Asa Asika, Sir Banko, Dremo, Ichaba, King Speesh, Yonda, DJ E-Cool, Kiddominant and B-Red

The breakout of his hit track,‘If’ gave birth to the name “30 Billion Gang” which soon became a strong rallying banner for the singer and all who contribute to the success of his business.

The name is quite catchy and befitting of his wealthy status.

Information Nigeria recalls the singer revealed that no one in the entertainment industry due to the fact that he comes from wealthy home, however, he stated that it wasn’t his fault because he works hard for his money.

