59 Passengers Injured As Dangote Truck Collides With BRT Bus In Lagos

No fewer than 59 passengers in a fully loaded bus belonging to the Bus Rapid Transport scheme sustained varying degrees of injury on Tuesday when the vehicle collided with a Dangote cement truck on Ikorodu Road, Lagos State.

According to reports by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) via its Twitter page, “A fatal accident involving a loaded trailer going inward Ikorodu that skidded off the main carriageway to collide with a high capacity bus on the BRT corridor“.

Many persons are reportedly injured in the accident.

A witness said the BRT bus was coming from Ikorodu garage with passengers when the truck lost its brakes and rammed into the bus

