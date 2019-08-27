59 Passengers Injured As Dangote Truck Collides With BRT Bus In Lagos

by Olabanji

No fewer than 59 passengers in a fully loaded bus belonging to the Bus Rapid Transport scheme sustained varying degrees of injury on Tuesday when the vehicle collided with a Dangote cement truck on Ikorodu Road, Lagos State.

BRT collides with Dangote bus
BRT collides with Dangote bus

According to reports by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) via its Twitter page, A fatal accident involving a loaded trailer going inward Ikorodu that skidded off the main carriageway to collide with a high capacity bus on the BRT corridor“.

Many persons are reportedly injured in the accident.

READ ALSO: Ivorian Pastor Claims He Can Resurrect DJ Arafat, But Only On One Condition

A witness said the BRT bus was coming from Ikorodu garage with passengers when the truck lost its brakes and rammed into the bus

See post below:

Tags from the story
BRT, Dangote Bus
0

You may also like

Nairabet Owner, Oloye Akin Alabi, Share Photos Of ''The Next Speaker Of Federal Republic Of Nigeria''

[Photos]: Nairabet Owner, Oloye Akin Alabi, Share Photos Of ”The Next Speaker Of Federal Republic Of Nigeria”

Nigeria’s Economy Remains ‘Relatively’ Strong, Says D-G Budget Office

5 Moments That Suggest Kante’s Role Under Sarri Has Changed

BBNaija: First Photo without BamBam – Is Teddy A wearing a Bra???

Saudi Arabia intercepts ballistic missile near Yemen border

Nigerian Man Weds His German Girlfriend in Style

The Complete guide to Being Pregnant the Nollywood Way

Female suicide bomber injure 28 persons in Borno State

Benin Youths Threaten RCC Over Sack Of Natives

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *