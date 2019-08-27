Actor Leo Mezie Is Back In The Hospital Battling Kidney Failure (Photos)

Nollywood actor, Leo Mezie is back in the hospital fighting for his life.

The actor is currently battling with another Kidney failure two years after his succesful medical trip to the United Kingdom.

The actor had even revealed his plans to launch his kidney foundation in partnership with Sunrise Foundation Dublin, on May 1, 2017 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Isolo.

The project was done to give back to the society.

Mezie said,

“I want to use this foundation to create an avenue for me to give back to the society that did a lot for me when I was down. To say a big thank you for the love and support I got from Nigerians. So, I want to reach out to others with same problem but don’t have the kind of opportunity I had. Our objectives at Leo Mezie Kidney Foundation is to educate people of the causes of this disease and possible cure. And also assist people who are down with kidney related disease.”

Unfortunately, life has been unfair to him as the kidney problem has relapsed, leaving him in serious pain.