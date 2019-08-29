Actress Nkechi Blessing Celebrates As Her Boyfriend Turns A Year Older

by Temitope Alabi

 

Nkechi Blessing and Boyfriend
Nkechi Blessing and Boyfriend, Mike Adeyemi

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has confirmed that her relationship with actor Mike Adeyemi.

This is coming after the actress shared a video showing her kissing Mike Adeyemi passionately at a beach, causing many to doubt the actress.

Confirming their relationship and wishing him well on his birthday, Nkechi Blessing wrote ;

“They still think it’s a stunt till I Born twins🤣🤣🤣….Happy Birthday My Best Part, I love how I went from the very crazy NBS to the cool-headed NBS all because you love me🤦🏻‍♀️…I am sorry when I love someone, the whole world must know, so Incase you sleepwalk to his side, be sure to get a coffin along🤣🤣, I don’t want what is yours, so pls stay off what is mine👌….Enjoy your day my king❤️ I love you❤️

