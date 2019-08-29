Actress Nkechi Blessing Celebrates As Her Boyfriend Turns A Year Older

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has confirmed that her relationship with actor Mike Adeyemi.

This is coming after the actress shared a video showing her kissing Mike Adeyemi passionately at a beach, causing many to doubt the actress.

Confirming their relationship and wishing him well on his birthday, Nkechi Blessing wrote ;

“They still think it’s a stunt till I Born twins🤣🤣🤣….Happy Birthday My Best Part, I love how I went from the very crazy NBS to the cool-headed NBS all because you love me🤦🏻‍♀️…I am sorry when I love someone, the whole world must know, so Incase you sleepwalk to his side, be sure to get a coffin along🤣🤣, I don’t want what is yours, so pls stay off what is mine👌….Enjoy your day my king❤️ I love you❤️