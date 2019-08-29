Actress Opeyemi Aiyeola Releases Daring Photos As She Turns 42

Nollywood actress Opeyemi Aiyeola is a year older today and has taken to social media to release stunning new images of herself to celebrate a new year.

The mom of two wowed in one of the photos which saw her rocking a plunging green dress and her signature dreadlock hairstyle.

Read Also: Yoruba Actress, Opeyemi Aiyeola Celebrates Son’s Birthday With The Most Beautiful Words

Opeyemi captioned one of the photos;

Introducing THE BOSS OF MY LIFE👌 and THE BOSS OF MY WORLD👐❤👍 loving ME more daily 😍 Thank you Jehovah for making me ME👼

Photo: @yemikingsphotography

Mua: @timsncara

Designer/coordinator: @d50wears

See more photos below;