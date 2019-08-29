Actress Opeyemi Aiyeola Releases Daring Photos As She Turns 42

Nollywood actress Opeyemi Aiyeola is a year older today and has taken to social media to release stunning new images of herself to celebrate a new year.
The mom of two wowed in one of the photos which saw her rocking a plunging green dress and her signature dreadlock hairstyle.
Read Also: Yoruba Actress, Opeyemi Aiyeola Celebrates Son’s Birthday With The Most Beautiful Words
Opeyemi captioned one of the photos;
Introducing THE BOSS OF MY LIFE👌 and THE BOSS OF MY WORLD👐❤👍 loving ME more daily 😍 Thank you Jehovah for making me ME👼
Photo: @yemikingsphotography
Mua: @timsncara
Designer/coordinator: @d50wears
See more photos below;
View this post on Instagram
OPEYEMI is a chosen generation, OPEYEMI is a royal priesthood, OPEYEMI is a holy nation, a peculiar people; that I OPEYEMI should shew forth the praises of Him who hath called ME out of darkness into His marvellous light:☄☄🔥🔥 #1stpeter2vs9🌟👑👑👑 #BirthdayVibes🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 Photo: @yemikingsphotography Mua: @timsncara Designer: @d50wears Wig: @finesthairs