Actress Opeyemi Aiyeola Releases Daring Photos As She Turns 42

by Temitope Alabi

Nollywood actress Opeyemi Aiyeola is a year older today and has taken to social media to release stunning new images of herself to celebrate a new year.

The mom of two wowed in one of the photos which saw her rocking a plunging green dress and her signature dreadlock hairstyle.

Opeyemi captioned one of the photos;

Introducing THE BOSS OF MY LIFE👌 and THE BOSS OF MY WORLD👐❤👍 loving ME more daily 😍 Thank you Jehovah for making me ME👼
Photo: @yemikingsphotography
Mua: @timsncara
Designer/coordinator: @d50wears

See more photos below;

Tags from the story
Opeyemi Aiyeola
