Adedimeji Lateef Finally Reveals His Fiancee’s Face

by Olayemi Oladotun

It seems the wedding bell is about to ring in Nollywood as popular Yoruba actor, Lateef Adedimeji took to his Instagram page to reveal his girlfriend.

Lateef Adedimeji
Lateef Adedimeji

The Airtel ambassador has featured in several movies in the movie industry and he is known for his witty and emotional characters.

Adedimeji Lateef, who just came back from Hajj, finally reveals the face of his sweetheart.

The actor shared the picture below with a loving caption:

