African Politicians Are Becoming Too Shameful: 2face

by Amaka

Popular Nigerian music legend, 2face Idibia has dragged African politicians for being too shameful.

2face
Veteran singer, Innocent Idibia

The singer further criticized the state of the education and value system in the continent, stating that it needs to change.

Idibia, however, did not hesitate to call out those trolling him for cancelling a planned protest.

Information Nigeria recalls the singer suffered heavy backlash after he called off his February 2017 anti-government protest, blaming it all on security.

The veteran singer went on to ask the trolls what they’ve been able to achieve since he cancelled the protest

Read his tweets below:

 

The shamelessness among African politicians is becoming too shameful - Tuface says, slams those calling him out for cancelling a protest years ago

The shamelessness among African politicians is becoming too shameful - Tuface says, slams those calling him out for cancelling a protest years ago

 

 

 

