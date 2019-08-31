Africans Have Money And Live Better Than Most Americans – Huddah Monroe Reacts To US immigration’s New Policy

by Temitope Alabi
Huddah Monroe
Huddah Monroe

Kenyan socialite Huddah Monroe has reacted to the new US immigration policy saying that most Africans have money and live better lives than most Americans.

President Donald Trump’s administration reportedly canceled the automatic citizenship for the children of some US service members and US government employees living abroad as well as children of non-citizens born in the United States.

Read Also: Trump Planning To End Citizenship For Babies Born In US To Non-Citizens

Monroe slammed the new policy alert alleging that the North American country is a debt society where most people live off credit.

Read her posts below;

Huddah Monroe post
Huddah Monroe post

Huddah Monroe post

Huddah Monroe post
Huddah Monroe post
