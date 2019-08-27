Aftermath Of Fight Between Yoruba And Hausa In Lagos (Video)

by Amaka

A video circulating online captures the aftermath of the fight between Yoruba and Hausa Youths in Lagos.

Yoruba and Hausa clash
Yoruba and Hausa clash

Destroyed goods can be seen littered on the ground with traders lamenting over how their millions of naira have been wasted as a result of the fight.

Igbos, were not left out as they complained of their own shops being destroyed despite not partaking in the brawl.

Information Nigeria recalls many were left deeply wounded following a violent clash between the Hausa and the Yoruba community in Oke Odo market, Alimosho LGA, Lagos State.

Reports claim a Hausa porter, popularly known as Alabo or Bolar boy, mistakenly hit a Yoruba man with the tray he was using to convey goods for traders.

The disagreement was said to have degenerated into a fight between the duo.

Soon, hoodlums from both ethnic groups took over the fight, which turned to a free-for-all.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Hausa, igbo, lagos, Oke Odo market, yoruba
0

You may also like

Fake Bishop, Prophet Arrested After Foiled Kidnap

Nothing Wrong With Merging Christian And Muslim Schools Together, Says Osun Assembly Speaker

Obasanjo Receives National ID Card, Makes Case For Rural Dwellers

Gowon At 80: Nigeria Will Forever Be Grateful To You – Jonathan

Army Trains 937 Officers On Counter-terrorism

Buhari in Osun for APC mega rally

How Late Doctor Deliberately Kept Ebola Infection From Colleagues – Rivers Govt

EFCC boss says it has recovered N103 billion from bank debtors

Buhari: Why would anyone think that I would encourage killings because I’m Fulani?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *