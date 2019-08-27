Aftermath Of Fight Between Yoruba And Hausa In Lagos (Video)

A video circulating online captures the aftermath of the fight between Yoruba and Hausa Youths in Lagos.

Destroyed goods can be seen littered on the ground with traders lamenting over how their millions of naira have been wasted as a result of the fight.

Igbos, were not left out as they complained of their own shops being destroyed despite not partaking in the brawl.

Information Nigeria recalls many were left deeply wounded following a violent clash between the Hausa and the Yoruba community in Oke Odo market, Alimosho LGA, Lagos State.

Reports claim a Hausa porter, popularly known as Alabo or Bolar boy, mistakenly hit a Yoruba man with the tray he was using to convey goods for traders.

The disagreement was said to have degenerated into a fight between the duo.

Soon, hoodlums from both ethnic groups took over the fight, which turned to a free-for-all.

Watch the video below: