Alaafin’s Wife Reveals Mischief She Engaged In When She Was Single

Queen Ajoke Adeyemi, popularly known as Queen Ola, one of the wives of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi has disclosed the mischief she got up to when she was still single and dating.

The youngest wife of the king is currently serving her father’s land in Lagos State.

Also Read: Alaafin Of Oyo’s Last Wife, Queen Ola Visits Almamater Cladded In School Uniform

Queen Ajoke Adeyemi talked about the pranks female used in getting attention of men before the coming of social media, and the queen admitted that she did it several times.

See her post below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B1wFvrFAxQh/?igshid=n6yswy6psejm