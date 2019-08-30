Alaafin’s Wife Reveals Mischief She Engaged In When She Was Single

by Olayemi Oladotun

Queen Ajoke Adeyemi, popularly known as Queen Ola, one of the wives of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi has disclosed the mischief she got up to when she was still single and dating.

Queen Ola
Alaafin’s youngest wife, Queen Ola

The youngest wife of the king is currently serving her father’s land in Lagos State.

Queen Ajoke Adeyemi talked about the pranks female used in getting attention of men before the coming of social media, and the queen admitted that she did it several times.

See her post below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B1wFvrFAxQh/?igshid=n6yswy6psejm

