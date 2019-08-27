‘Any Youth Who Owns A Benz Is A Yahoo Boy’ – Police Tells Footballer Stephen Chukwude

A viral video of Enyimba FC player, Stephen Chukwude, being harassed by a policeman because he owns a Mercedes Benz have surfaced online.

In the video, the footballer could be seen asking the officer what else he wanted after he had shown him his Identity Card and opened his car boot per instruction to further affirm that he is indeed a footballer.

The policeman would, however, not listen, insisting that any youth who owns a Benz is a Yahoo boy.

Here is the video below;