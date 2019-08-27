‘Any Youth Who Owns A Benz Is A Yahoo Boy’ – Police Tells Footballer Stephen Chukwude

by Temitope Alabi
Stephen Chukwude, Police Officer
Stephen Chukwude, Police Officer

A viral video of Enyimba FC player, Stephen Chukwude, being harassed by a policeman because he owns a Mercedes Benz have surfaced online.

In the video, the footballer could be seen asking the officer what else he wanted after he had shown him his Identity Card and opened his car boot per instruction to further affirm that he is indeed a footballer.

Read Also: Yahoo Boy Curses Oyinbo Client Who Refused To Give Him Money After Three Months

The policeman would, however, not listen, insisting that any youth who owns a Benz is a Yahoo boy.

Here is the video below;

Tags from the story
Enyimba FC, Stephen Chukwude, yahoo boys
0

You may also like

INEC confirms registration of 3.63 million Nigerians since 2015

Gunmen demand N50m for release of abducted former minister

Abducted ACP finally released from Abductors

Suspected militants kill two Nigerian Soldiers in Bayelsa State

FG vows to fulfill agreement With ASUU

FG To Launch App For Nigerians To Track Government Activities

SSANU, NAAT, NASU to meet Federal Government over lingering strike

LASG bans the sale of Ram on highways during Salah celebration

PDP chairmanship candidate allegedly shot dead by Police officer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *