Ayo Adesnaya’s Ex-Husband, Goriola Hassan Flaunts New Wife

by Temitope Alabi
Ayo Adesanya, Goriola Hassan
Ayo Adesanya and ex-husband, Goriola Hassan

Nigerian actress Ayo Adesanya’s ex-husband, Goriola Hassan has married a new woman.

Goriola, who was with Ayo for a while and has a 12-year old son with her, took to social media to celebrate his new woman who he calls Olori.

Read Also: “I Was Never Married To Goriola Hassan” Actress Ayo Adesanya Says

The actor and producer wrote;

Birthdays are special days to be remembered and celebrated, but rare gem like my queen deserves more than one calendar day to be celebrated.

“My dearest Olori Ajokẹ ọmọ ọjọra apasa, ọmọ oyinbo dudu lorita iganmu. Afọmọ fọkọ toun tẹlẹdiẹ, aya jagunasho anikan joun ẹkun, ẹkun ajẹmẹjẹ, ẹkun tio jẹkan tan toun pele miran.

“May you continue to sparkle like sapphire, glitter like Swarovski, bling like diamonds, and shine like gold. This year will catapult you to a higher level of greatness, solicit favor and mercy on your behalf. Your month will be blessed, and your days will produce gloriously In Sha Allah! I celebrate and honor you today and always my epitome of beauty. I wish you the happiest of birthdays my heartbeat!” Goriola wrote on his wife’s birthday.

Ajoke
Ajoke
Goriola Hassan and his woman
Goriola Hassan and his woman, Olori
Tags from the story
Ayo Adesanya, Goriola Hassan
0

You may also like

KCee Flaunts Shows His ₦200,000 Versace Sneakers

Yomi Fabiyi, Yemi Solade under heat

What Toke Makinwa Has To Say About Feud Between Tiwa Savage And Victoria Kimani

Ice Prince Drops His FOZ Clothing Line And Album Tracklist

‘Since dem born me, I never love person the way wey I love you’ – Annie and Tuface Idibia celebrate 6th wedding anniversary

Ebuka Puts Former Beauty Queen On The Spot

Annie Idibia Admitted In Atlanta Hospital, Set To Deliver

New Music: Kizz Daniel Ft. Wizkid – For You

Singer, Zlatan Ibile Withdraws From Sponsoring Segun Wire

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *