Ayo Adesnaya’s Ex-Husband, Goriola Hassan Flaunts New Wife

Nigerian actress Ayo Adesanya’s ex-husband, Goriola Hassan has married a new woman.

Goriola, who was with Ayo for a while and has a 12-year old son with her, took to social media to celebrate his new woman who he calls Olori.

The actor and producer wrote;

“Birthdays are special days to be remembered and celebrated, but rare gem like my queen deserves more than one calendar day to be celebrated.



“My dearest Olori Ajokẹ ọmọ ọjọra apasa, ọmọ oyinbo dudu lorita iganmu. Afọmọ fọkọ toun tẹlẹdiẹ, aya jagunasho anikan joun ẹkun, ẹkun ajẹmẹjẹ, ẹkun tio jẹkan tan toun pele miran.



“May you continue to sparkle like sapphire, glitter like Swarovski, bling like diamonds, and shine like gold. This year will catapult you to a higher level of greatness, solicit favor and mercy on your behalf. Your month will be blessed, and your days will produce gloriously In Sha Allah! I celebrate and honor you today and always my epitome of beauty. I wish you the happiest of birthdays my heartbeat!” Goriola wrote on his wife’s birthday.