BBNaija 2019: Esther Kisses Frodd After 59 Days Together (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2019 pepper dem gang housemate, Frodd and Esther finally kissed in a game presentation.

The duo who were merged for a presentation went on to wow the judges after Esther walked up to Frodd and gave him an intense kiss.

However, many believe that Frodd is too emotionally involved with Esther but she doesn’t reciprocate the feelings.

This got mixed reactions from viewers on whether Esther is playing with his feeling or she is beginning to have feelings for Frodd.

Watch the video below: