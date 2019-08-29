BBNaija 2019: Esther Only Intends To Use Her Fake Relationship With Frodd To Get Votes: Diane (VIDEO)

by Valerie Oke
2019 BBNaija housemate duo of Diane and Mercy were spotted discussing Esther’s relationship with Frodd in the house during the show on Wednesday.

Diane, in the course of the discussion, described Esther’s perceived relationship with Frodd as fake.

She added that Esther only wants to use the relationship to garner votes from fans outside the house.

Her words:

“Esther thinks that being in a relationship will get her more fans outside the House because she thinks the audience will appreciate couples more.”

Watch the video of their conversation below:

