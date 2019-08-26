BBNaija 2019: “Frodd And I Are Cool” – Esther Opens Up On Their Relationship

by Amaka

Big Brother Naija housemate, Esther has opened up on her budding relationship with fellow housemate, Frodd.

Frodd and Esther
Big Brother Naija housemates, Frodd and Esther

Information Nigeria recalls Frodd has taken charge of all her upkeep in the house especially by doing her laundry.

Many viewers, however, feel their relationship is unhealthy and not mutual.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu decided to ask the housemates some questions about their highlights of the event in the house.

The host of the reality show then ventured into Esther and Frodd’s relationship by asking her if the feeling between them is mutual.

The former head of house revealed that it was indeed mutual.

Ebuka also asked her about her feelings for her fellow housemate.

Esther said:

“We are cool, I believe that we are still getting to know each other and you can’t really predict what is going on in this place so i will see what happens outside the house”

Watch the video below:

 

Tags from the story
Ebuka Obi Uchendu, Esther, frodd
0

