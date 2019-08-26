BBNaija 2019: Uti Reacts To Mercy And Frodd’s Votes

by Olabanji

Former Big Brother star and actor, Uti has reacted to Mercy’s high vote after she was put up for possible eviction, insisting she’s the one to beat.

Uti Nwachukwu
Uti Nwachukwu

According to the ex-BBA winner, he believes Mercy will win this year’s BBNaija edition.

In his tweet,

Omooo!!! No contest !!! #Mercy is DEFINITELY winning this year #BBNaija

congratulations in Advance!! The rest peeps and their fans can fight for 2nd to 5th position

He also commended Frodd for giving a good fight as he believes he is also a contender for the prize, he said;

