BBNaija 2019: Why I Am Supporting Tacha – Peter Okoye

by Valerie Oke
Peter Okoye and Tacha
Popular Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye and BBNaija housemate, Tacha

It is no longer news that Peter Okoye of the defunct Psquare musical group supports 2019 BBNaija housemate, Tacha, and it is in this light that the singer has opened up in why he supports her.

Speaking via his Twitter handle, Peter said he supports her simply because she was being hated for no reason.

His words:

I’m not a fan. The world is full of hate. I decided to support her when I found out she was being hated for no reason. So I said to my self. Someone has to like and support her. And believe me the more the hate her the more famous she gets. It has happened to me. So it’s normal.

See his tweet below:

