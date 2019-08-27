BBNaija: Gedoni And Jackye Begin Media Tour After Eviction (Photos)

Recently evicted Big Brother Naija housemates, Gedoni and Jackye begin media tour after eviction.

On Sunday, the two housemates became the 11th and 12th housemates to be evicted from the reality show since its start on the 30th of June.

Like previously evicted housemates, Avala, Isilomo, Kim Oprah, Ella, Tuoyo, Nelson, Thelma, Jeff, Joe, and Enkay, the duo began their media tour at Thebeat FM.

See pictures below: