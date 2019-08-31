BBNaija: I Need My Girlfriend Back’ – Tacha’s Boyfriend Cries Out On Instagram

Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha is one of the housemates billed to stay in the house till the last day of the show.

The Instagram celebrity has continuously mentioned that she will be in the house till day 99 of the show. She is the housemate who has been up for eviction most.

Also Read: [Video]: ‘Tacha Is A Walking Time-Bomb’ – Jackye Tells Ebuka

However, the Instagram celebrity has two strikes already and she has been on her last life on the show with 27days remaining.

Despite her resilience, someone very dear to her who she has constantly referred to as her twin (her boyfriend) wants her to come home as he is missing her already.

It is day 62 0f 99 on this season’s Big Brother Naija reality show and Tacha’s boyfriend has pleaded with Biggie to wrap up the show on time so he can be with his boo.

See his post on Instagram: