BBNaija: Ike Challenges Khafi’s Win As Head Of House

A new twist has emerged in the Big Brother Naija house, as Ike has challenged Big Brother to reorganise the Head of House challenge.

Khafi emerged as the new Head of House. However, Ike who currently has veto power with him had a problem with that as he says he is the one that deserved to win, asking biggie for a rerun of the contest.

Biggie agreed to it, saying there are consequences to this, and before it can be approved, three of the housemates in the house also has to support him on this.