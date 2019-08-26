BBNaija: Omashola Advises Ike Not To Rerun For Head Of House With Khafi

Big brother Naija housemate, Ike has finally dropped his idea of challenging the result of the Head of House challenge that saw Khafi emerge as the winner.

It was earlier reported that Ike who currently has veto power with him had a problem with Khafi winning the head of house challenge which he assumed that he was meant to win.

Ike asked Omashola whether he should go ahead and rerun the HOH challenge with Khafi and face the consequence for his actions.

Omashola said:

“Don’t listen to anyone, don’t do it. You good for this week.

You have veto power already just leave it. Let Khafi enjoy her mood no.w”

In light of this, Ike saved the Itsekiri model and replaced him with his teammate, Cindy after losing the eviction challenge.

Watch the video below: