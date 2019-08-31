BBNaija: ‘Thunder Fire You’ – Venita Rains Insults On Biggie (VIDEO)

by Temitope Alabi
Venita
Venita

2019 Big Brother Housemate Venita may have just gotten herself a strike from Biggie after she was heard cussing out Biggie.

The video showed Venita cussing out Biggie just after it was announced that there is hot water, moments after she had her bathe.

The video showed Venita saying things like; “Thunder fire you. Rubbish!

This, according to many, may, in fact, get her a strike from Biggie while others are of the opinion that it may actually be overlooked by Biggie.

Watch video below;

