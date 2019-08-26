‘Being Submissive In Your Marriage Is Bad For You, Your Husband And The Society’ – Writer Tope Delano Tells Women

Nigeria writer, Tope Delano has taken to social media to share her thoughts on relationships and submissiveness.

According to Delano, she is not one to be submissive to any man and feels this is something no woman should ever do.

In her words;

I came to this realization much too late in life…I am not a submissive person and can never be. And in my honest opinion, you submitting to your husband is not only bad for you as a wife, but it is also bad for your husband as well as the society

— Tope Delano (@Tope_Delano) August 26, 2019

Thoughts anyone?