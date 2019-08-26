‘Being Submissive In Your Marriage Is Bad For You, Your Husband And The Society’ – Writer Tope Delano Tells Women

by Temitope Alabi
Tope Delano
Tope Delano

Nigeria writer, Tope Delano has taken to social media to share her thoughts on relationships and submissiveness.

According to Delano, she is not one to be submissive to any man and feels this is something no woman should ever do.

Read Also: ‘Never compromise on your partner’s mental health before marriage’ – Journalist Tope Delano

In her words;

I came to this realization much too late in life…I am not a submissive person and can never be. And in my honest opinion, you submitting to your husband is not only bad for you as a wife, but it is also bad for your husband as well as the society

I came to this realization much too late in life…I am not a submissive person and can never be

And in my honest opinion, you submitting to your husband is not only bad for you as a wife, but it is also bad for your husband as well as the society

— Tope Delano (@Tope_Delano) August 26, 2019

Thoughts anyone?

Tags from the story
marriage, Tope delano
0

You may also like

Ronaldo Honoured By Ballon d’Or Nomination…Who Do You Tip To Win?

Vitamin D Deficiency Symptoms Explained: The Top 9 Warning Signs

10 Most Unsuspected Ebola Sources To Be Careful Of

Gov. Abiola Ajimobi Pictured With Daughter’s New Born Twins

17 Incredibly Cute Ways To Tell Him You Love Him

Photo |Olajumoke Visits Bakery Where She Used To Carry Bread, Hands N5k Each To Her Former Colleagues

Senator Ahmad Yerima’s New Look

Fitness – Lose That Belly Fat In 10 Days With This Recipe!!!

Things You Or Your Partner Should Do And Not Do If You Are Employed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *