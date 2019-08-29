Between Annie Idibia And Fan Who Adviced Her To Buy Bikini That Would Cover Her Stretch Marks

Annie Idibia, Nollywood actress, model, and wife to legendary Nigerian singer Tubaba, on Wednesday, shared a photo of herself rocking a sexy bikini but she got more than she bargained when a fan took to the comment section to troll her by advising her to get a bikini that would cover her stretch marks.

Reacting swiftly to this, the actress said she is so proud of her imperfection. she added that the scars and the stretch marks from her 2 Ceaserian Section while giving birth is the best part of the photo.

She concluded by asking the fan to covers hers because she is very proud of her own.

See their exchange below: