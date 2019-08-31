Between Reality Star, TeddyA And Blogger Stella Dimoko

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, TeddyA has taken to his Twitter page to call out popular blogger, Stella Dimoko for disturbing his sleep to ‘ask foolish questions.’

On seeing this, popular blogger asserted that she was the blogger the reality star was talking about.

She revealed that she only called him to verify the authenticity of the reports making the rounds that he is having his introduction ceremony on Saturday with former reality star and lover, BamBam.

She expressed that the reality star spewed ‘a lot of trash’ before he debunked the rumours going around.

See their exchange below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B1y0F5Do6Ol/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link