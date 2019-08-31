Beyonce Has Separated Men From Boys – Nollywood Actor Slams Davido

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has said that if really Davido has the largest record label in Africa as claimed then he would have featured in the Beyonce’s Lion King musical album.
The controversial actor made this known via a post he sent out on his Instagram page.
See what he posted below:
Stop DREAMING, if you have the biggest record label in Africa, Beyonce would have featured you on her album… 🤣🤣Oga, stop deceiving yourself, firstly, what we have in Naija is just a music PROMOTION outfit and not a RECORD label, even #DonJazzy who is the biggest music #PRODUCER in Africa will never say he has the biggest record label, 🤷♂️despite the fact that one of his former artiste @tiwasavage got featured on #Beyonce album. ✈️Dont compare the size of your fathers BILLION 💰to your current #music street credibility, @beyonce has separated the MEN from the #BOYS in #Nigeria music industry. 🤷♂️Oga, before #America, #UK and the #WORLD, you are not even on the top 6 biggest singers in Nigeria again, 🤣#omg, this Aunty Beyonce is not #good oh, see the way she reduced the son of a billionaire into taking the back seat while she FAVOR other singers through her #LionKing album, 💎abeg, can someone tell this billionaire pikin that the #GAME has changed in #Naija music industry?🙄 #repost #instagram #share #Lagos #blog #Nollywood #pics #BBnaija2019 #instagood #fashion #PepperDem #Abuja