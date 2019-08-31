Bobriksy Flees After Police Shut Down Venue Of His Birthday (VIDEO)

by Valerie Oke
Bobrisky
Controversial celebrity, Bobrisky

A new video has emerged online which shows the birthday venue of popular Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as ”Bobrisky” was disrupted by men of the Nigerian Police.

As at the time of this report, it remains unknown why the police disrupted his birthday party.

Read Also: I Roll With The Boss, I Am Waiting For You; Bobrisky Responds To FG’s Threat

In the video, the policemen were heard saying that he has escaped, thus pointing out that he wasn’t caught at the venue.

Bobrisky had prior to the birthday date been updating fans on how classy he intends to celebrate his 28th birthday party.

Watch the video below:

