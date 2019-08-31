Bobrisky’s Birthday: Interior Designer Angrily Removes Items From Venue After Police Disrupts Party

Minutes after men of the Nigeria police shut down the venue of Bobrisky’s 28th Bbirthday party, his interior decorator was spotted removing items from the venue.

The controversial crossdresser had bragged that the birthday celebration would be one in a million event such that would leave a long lasting memory in the mind of guests in attendance.

However, Bobrisky’s plans were not allowed to materialize as the venue for the celebration was shut down before the event began.

